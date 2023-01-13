Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County.

Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.

Cordova and Dora police officers joined the chase after Swack led them onto Interstate 22.

Swack threw a container of Tannerite toward pursuing officers before ramming his vehicle into the rear of a Dora officer’s vehicle, forcing it into a ravine.

Swack eventually lost control of his vehicle, driving off the interstate and ran into a wooded area on foot.

The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit responded to the area to assist with the search. K-9 units located Swack under a house where he was taken into custody.

Swack is currently out on bond in Jefferson County for assault involving a firearm, theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and felon possession of a firearm. He also has an outstanding warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree receiving stolen property.

Now being held in Walker County Jail, Swack is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude stemming from Wednesday’s chase. His bond is set at $250,000.

Police say the Dora officer injured when his vehicle was forced off the road was transported to the hospital where he was released with minor injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.