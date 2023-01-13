LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man uses pillowcase signs to deter criminals from smashing his truck windows

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again. (Source: WDSU, Martin Schott, CNN)
By Kourtney Williams, WDSU
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A New Orleans man tired of having his vehicle broken into over and over again came up with a low-budget solution.

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again.

Schott has had his Ford F-150 stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Once, it was returned to him with seven bullet holes in it and was under active investigation in an attempted murder case, he said.

Each time he has to get his window fixed, Schott said it costs him $300. So, he figured putting a sign up might stop this from happening yet again.

“If there’s any way to communicate to these people there’s nothing in the truck worth of value, how can we do that?” Schott said.

So, he got creative – he went to Walmart and wrote “Don’t break, nothing to steal” in black marker. The pillowcase now covers the truck’s windows when Schott parks the vehicle.

“Hopefully it communicates to whoever wants to break into the vehicle that there is nothing of value, and do not break the window,” he said.

The city council has also introduced an ordinance to require all parking lots in the Central Business District and French Quarter to have attendants for security reasons.

“In general, I’m just tired of this sort of activity by young people and older who choose to vandalize others’ possessions,” Councilman Eugene Green said.

Schott isn’t sure how long he will keep up the pillowcase sign, but for now, it’s staying put.

“I’ll keep it on there until some of this stops, but I don’t know what else to do,” Schott said.

Only time will tell if Schott’s idea deters the criminals.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

Latest News

A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in
FILE - Frankie Muniz, left, and Paige Price arrive at the 5th annual People Magazine "Ones To...
Frankie Muniz, best known as ‘Malcolm,’ starts NASCAR career
FILE - A patient is given a flu vaccine at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise...
Holidays didn’t lead to feared bump in flu cases, CDC says