Jimmie Hale Mission hosting warming station this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is hosting a warming station this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 13 and 14.

The shelter will be available for anyone who needs shelter from the cold temperatures.

The Jimmie Hale Mission is located downtown Birmingham at 3420 2nd Avenue North.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. each evening and the station will remain open until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Contributions of needed items can be made at the address above. The shelter is in need of bottled water, oranges, bananas, and soft breakfast or snack bars.

For additional info, you can contact Jimmie Hale Mission at 205-323-5878.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.