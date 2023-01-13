Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are actively investigating a homicide in the 800 Block of 1st Street West.

The Public Information Division is en route. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is also headed to the scene.

This story is developing. We will update this story as we learn more information.

Homicide investigation 800 Block of 1st Street West.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/P8XyV7ADmj — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 13, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.