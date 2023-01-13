LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are actively investigating a homicide in the 800 Block of 1st Street West.


The Public Information Division is en route. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is also headed to the scene.

This story is developing. We will update this story as we learn more information.

