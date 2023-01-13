LawCall
Hale County residents deal with loss of homes after severe storms Thursday

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - Greensboro residents shared how their homes were affected by storms on Thursday.

“I’m thankful that God saved my life. You know I mean, it takes a long time to build yourself memories and stuff like that. That stuff can be replaced but I’m thankful God spared my life,” said Doris Hill, who’s mobile home was completely destroyed.

She said she is trying to figure out what she can save, but it is not much.

“[It’s a] complete loss. I had an alteration shop out there in the front of my yard that I do alterations and it’s completely gone,” Hill said.

Another nearby homeowner said his barn is ruined and his home now has structural damage. He said lots of people came over to help immediately.

“My friends showed up, and it’s just been overwhelming,” said Donnie Wedgeworth, a Greensboro resident.

The Hale County Coroner confirmed there were no fatalities or serious injuries from the severe storms and likely tornado.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

