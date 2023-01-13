LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Forestdale woman escapes car moments before tree crushes driver side

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of the car she was sitting in just moments after she got out.

“Just an inch would’ve been my life, y’all,” said Linda Ajim. “But I’m okay.”

An actual miracle happened on Blackmon Circle in the Forestdale community on Thursday.

Ajim said she just got home for her lunch break from work and it was raining. She said it wasn’t too bad and she expected to be back at work a bit later. Then the unthinkable happened.

“I was in the car when I heard something snap,” she said. “When I heard something snap, I jumped out the car and ran to my front door. As I ran to the front door, I look back. The tree was coming down. I was in that driver’s seat right there.”

She was just inches and moments away from something horrendous.

“God, you always took care of me,” said Ajim. “Always. He’s always here when I need him.”

Though shaken up, she was beaming and feeling joyful at the ability to live another day.

“You know, all the material things that I’ve lost right here doesn’t mean a thing to me,” she said. “I have me! I got out of that alive. I am so happy! God was looking over me!”

She plans on going through her insurance to help with the damage costs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather approaching after Thursday’s severe weather
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Mobile home safety reminders
Source: WBRC video
Tree falls on car: driver makes it out alive
Mobile homes can easily be lofted into the air during a tornado, making them a poor choice for...
Experts said seeking shelter in a ditch is safer than waiting out a tornado inside mobile homes
The Pelham Fire Department sent first responders to help with storm damage cleanup in Autauga...
Pelham Fire deploys crews to help clean up Prattville storm damage