First Alert for cold temperatures, chance for light rain/flurries Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday the 13th. Our weather has drastically changed over the past 24 hours. We were in a spring-like setup with warm temperatures and severe weather yesterday. We are now dealing with winter once again. Temperatures are nearly 20-25 degrees cooler than at this time yesterday. Most of us are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The big story today will be the wind. We are seeing northwest winds continue at 10-20 mph, so it feels like it is in the lower 30s in many spots. You’ll definitely want to make sure you grab the winter clothes today. I’d recommend the sweater, warm coat, and even gloves. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with a few spotty showers across Central Alabama. The strong cold front that moved through our area is moving out into the Atlantic. An area of low pressure along the Great Lakes is reinforcing cold air into the eastern half of the country. With northwesterly flow, we might see spotty light showers or possibly a mix of rain and snow today. Ground temperatures remain very warm, and surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing so any snow that falls will likely melt today. Chance for precipitation around 30%. We will likely remain cloudy and cold today. Our high temperature likely occurred shortly after midnight. I think temperatures will slowly cool throughout the day. Highs will struggle to hit 40°F with many spots only in the upper 30s this afternoon. Winds will continue from the northwest at 10-20 mph making it feel like it is in the lower 30s. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll continue to deal with the wind and cold temperatures. We will likely drop into the low to mid 30s late this evening with a mostly cloudy sky. Stray snow showers or flurries can’t be ruled out, especially in northeast Alabama. A dusting can’t be ruled out in higher elevations in northeast Alabama today, but roads and main surfaces should remain fine.

First Alert: A look at the next 24 hours. (WBRC FOX6 News)

Freezing Temperatures Saturday Morning: We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures tonight! Overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it will easily feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s! Saturday will end up sunny and chilly. We’ll likely see highs climb into the mid to upper 40s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Cold Sunday Morning: With light winds and mostly clear conditions, temperatures may end up colder Sunday morning. I’m forecasting lows in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll be a good idea to keep your pets inside over the weekend due to the frigid temperatures. Sunday will likely trend closer to average with highs in the mid 50s. We will likely see clouds increase Sunday, but plan for a partly cloudy sky.

Martin Luther King Jr. Forecast: As we approach MLK Day, we are looking at slightly warmer temperatures. Monday will end up mostly dry with increasing clouds. I would plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Monday afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers will be possible in northwest Alabama Monday evening. I would plan for increasing rain chances Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Next Big Thing: Next week is looking unsettled across the Southeast. A series of disturbances will likely sweep through our area giving us several chances for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Rain will be likely Monday night into Tuesday. Rain will likely back off Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, but another round of showers could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another strong cold front will likely sweep through the state next Thursday giving us a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures next week will remain well above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. We will watch next Thursday for the chance to see strong storms, but model data isn’t showing anything significant at this time. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.