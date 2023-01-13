LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Experts said seeking shelter in a ditch is safer than waiting out a tornado inside mobile homes

Mobile homes can easily be lofted into the air during a tornado, making them a poor choice for...
Mobile homes can easily be lofted into the air during a tornado, making them a poor choice for shelter.(KWCH)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency Management officials are urging everyone not to stay inside mobile homes during severe weather.

Mobile homes aren’t site-built structures, so even the weakest tornadoes can lift the home hundreds of feet in the air. EMA officials said that you’re better off taking cover in a ditch.

Jefferson County EMA’s Melissa Sizemore said tornado winds can get under the bottom of a mobile home and that’s how it gets lifted and thrown into the air. The home will also go into the air with anyone seeking shelter inside.

But, Sizemore said if you’re outside, in a ditch, covering your head and neck, it’s harder for the wind to get underneath you. She said that gives you a better chance of staying on the ground, making it safer than a mobile home. Sizemore said you can anchor your mobile home to try and help keep it on the ground during storms, but that doesn’t always work.

You can actually see in the ground where those anchor points are, in tornados, and where the mobile home has been lofted,” Sizemore said. “Regardless of mitigation measures people have taken to their mobile homes, we still encourage people to seek shelter elsewhere. It’s actually much safer for you to get out of your mobile home and lie down in a ditch with your neck and head covered, than it is for you to stay inside your mobile home.”

Sizemore said many tornado fatalities come from people sitting out a storm while inside a mobile home. She said the best thing you can do is get to a sturdy shelter, like a gas station, a brick home, or storm shelter.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather approaching after Thursday’s severe weather
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

Latest News

The Pelham Fire Department sent first responders to help with storm damage cleanup in Autauga...
Pelham Fire deploys crews to help clean up Prattville storm damage
What to do if you’re out on the roads during a tornado
A record number of juveniles died from gunfire in 2022 in Jefferson County.
Record number of juveniles killed by guns in Jefferson County
Storm damage in Hale Co.
Hale County residents deal with loss of homes after severe storms Thursday