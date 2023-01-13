City of Birmingham to open warming station Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures forecasted to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.

Anyone needing warm shelter is welcome to go to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North.

The station will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Food and a shower trailer will be provided.

Transportation will also be available each evening from public parks and Faith Chapel’s Care Center.

For more information, call 205-323-5878.

