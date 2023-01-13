LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder(Walker County Sheriff’s Office)
By Clare Huddleston
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder.

On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man.

The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill had made statements insinuating he may harm himself or others. Deputies responded to the scene to perform a welfare check on the individual.

When Deputies arrived, they say they saw Mitchell in the front yard of the residence.  They say Mitchell immediately pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into some nearby woods.

Immediately, a SWAT unit, Patrol, Narcotics, and Investigative Divisions, Sheriff Smith, and others were en route to the scene.

Law enforcement eventually found Mitchell in a shed in the woods.

During the investigation, deputies also recovered Methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun from the location.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page:

“This situation could have ended much differently if it weren’t for the constant training of our department, incredible work by our dispatchers, assistance from other agencies, and the quick help of District Attorney Bill Adair’s Office. Thankfully, the day ended with everyone safe.”

Mitchell was booked into the Walker County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
WBRC First Alert Weather - Morning Forecast 1/13
First Alert: Cold start to the weekend
First responders on the seen near CR 68 and HWY 31
Death toll rises to 7 after storms sweep across Autauga County
Barricaded suspect in Tuscaloosa
Attempted murder suspect arrested after barricading himself inside home