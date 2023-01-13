Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder.

On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man.

The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill had made statements insinuating he may harm himself or others. Deputies responded to the scene to perform a welfare check on the individual.

When Deputies arrived, they say they saw Mitchell in the front yard of the residence. They say Mitchell immediately pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running into some nearby woods.

Immediately, a SWAT unit, Patrol, Narcotics, and Investigative Divisions, Sheriff Smith, and others were en route to the scene.

Law enforcement eventually found Mitchell in a shed in the woods.

During the investigation, deputies also recovered Methamphetamine, heroin, and a handgun from the location.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page:

“This situation could have ended much differently if it weren’t for the constant training of our department, incredible work by our dispatchers, assistance from other agencies, and the quick help of District Attorney Bill Adair’s Office. Thankfully, the day ended with everyone safe.”

Mitchell was booked into the Walker County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder.

