Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado

Homes on Lake Martin destroyed
Homes on Lake Martin destroyed
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind.

Paige Patterson lives between homes that are torn to shreds. She said during the tornado, she could feel it tearing through the area.

Once the storm passed, all she could focus on was the things that were missing. Docks are gone, trees on the ground and homes where you can see living rooms from across the lake.

But it didn’t take long for the community to step up and help each other out.

“Within 20 minutes we had excavators here and chainsaws and people were cutting a path to get to us,” said Patterson. “We’ve got 80-year-old neighbors and everybody wanted to get to them to make sure they were okay. It is overwhelming. This place is so awesome.”

From what neighbors said, no one was injured in that community.

They expect cleanup to last for quite some time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

