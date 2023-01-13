LawCall
Alabama tourism spending up 15 percent in 2022

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While uncertainty looms of the state of the country’s economy, there is some good news about the state of Alabama – the tourism business is booming.

The state set an all-time record in 2022, with both the number of visitors and tourism spending up for the year.

The growth has proven consistent.

Tourism spending doubled in Alabama over the last 10 years thanks to state parks, outdoor recreation and the state’s beaches.

“In the last 10 years, the tourism industry has expanded to $22 billion in sales,” said Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department. “Just super numbers that we are so excited about.”

Locally, tourism in Birmingham is on a roll as well.

With the help of The World Games, the city got a lot of attention and was introduced to people across the country.

“Birmingham is in a good place,” Sentell said. This year there is going to be a lot of attention in Birmingham because this is the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham movement.”

Officials say tourism spending was up 15 percent for 2022 compared to 2021.

