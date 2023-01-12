LawCall
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - There was massive storm damage from the tornado that swept through the area in Selma Thursday.

Cars and homes in the city were destroyed. There were also several buildings on fire.

Check out this WBRC exclusive drone footage courtesy of SkyBama/LSM.

