TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s aviation fleet just got a little bigger, and not only larger, but that division has a new home at the Tuscaloosa Airport.

The police department said the one it had was like a closet and wasn’t too far from the new location at the airport. Wednesday afternoon, city leaders cut the ribbon on the new hangar.

The place is much larger than the old one - more than 13,000 square feet. That’s large enough to house four helicopters. Speaking of helicopters, the Tuscaloosa Police Department had two. Now it has four because the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department handed over its two choppers and got out of the chopper business. The reason is the Sheriff’s department wanted to focus more on drones.

“We need a strong aviation unit because they do things drones can’t do and we’re very lucky and fortunate to have a city council and mayor that believe in aviation program that we can do a lot of different things with,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

“When we pledged to do Elevate Tuscaloosa back in 2019, we made public safety one of the cornerstones. In fact, 20% of every dollar out of Elevate goes directly into public safety,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

To make it all work, the city of Tuscaloosa invested a little more than $892,000 in the hangar. The Air Patrol Division has 5 pilots and two mechanics.

Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar (WBRC)

Tuscaloosa Police Department dedicates new air patrol hangar (WBRC)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.