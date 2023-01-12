LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Storm delivers one-two punch to Hale County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm systems that swept through Alabama on Thursday were brief, but very intense. Suspected tornadoes struck Hale County at two separate locations, in the Pear Road area of Greensboro and Oak Village Road.

Oak Village Road, which borders a part of the Black Warrior River, is not a long road but scores of homes were either heavily damaged or destroyed. Campers were turned upside down and a number of trees and power lines were knocked down as well.

Bob Siler took it all in stride, saying he thanked God for giving him the sense to leave and find shelter 37 miles away in Tuscaloosa before the storm hit.

“Ain’t no need to cry,” Siler said. “You can’t cry over spilled milk. You pick up and do the best you can and drive on down the road. I think the Lord was good to me, gave me enough sense to get away from here before it hit because there’s a good chance I would have lost my life.”

“It’s amazing,” said volunteer Kelvin Williams. “I had never seen anything like this before. All this lumber is knocked down and trailers damaged.”

Hale County EMA director Russ Weeded says the best news of all is there were no reported injuries and no deaths.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather approaching after Thursday’s severe weather
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

Latest News

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
A trailer overturns on Interstate 65 southbound in northern Autauga County Thursday afternoon.
I-65 South traffic backed up for miles after trailer overturns