Storm delivers one-two punch to Hale County

AKRON, Ala. (WBRC) - The storm systems that swept through Alabama on Thursday were brief, but very intense. Suspected tornadoes struck Hale County at two separate locations, in the Pear Road area of Greensboro and Oak Village Road.

Oak Village Road, which borders a part of the Black Warrior River, is not a long road but scores of homes were either heavily damaged or destroyed. Campers were turned upside down and a number of trees and power lines were knocked down as well.

Bob Siler took it all in stride, saying he thanked God for giving him the sense to leave and find shelter 37 miles away in Tuscaloosa before the storm hit.

“Ain’t no need to cry,” Siler said. “You can’t cry over spilled milk. You pick up and do the best you can and drive on down the road. I think the Lord was good to me, gave me enough sense to get away from here before it hit because there’s a good chance I would have lost my life.”

“It’s amazing,” said volunteer Kelvin Williams. “I had never seen anything like this before. All this lumber is knocked down and trailers damaged.”

Hale County EMA director Russ Weeded says the best news of all is there were no reported injuries and no deaths.

