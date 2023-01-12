LawCall
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
Tornado damages Selma, AL.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A potentially significant tornado moved its way across the city of Selma Thursday, leaving behind destruction.

According to the National Weather Service, major damage is confirmed in the city of Selma. People are being asked to stay out of the area and let first responders navigate the roadways.

At least one person is believed trapped in a building on Broad Street, possibly one other missing, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins. There are multiple downed powerlines and it is considered an emergency situation.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado. The damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are unclear on injuries but are working on recovery efforts at this time.

The tornado may have been a high-end EF2 or EF3 and lifted debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air based on radar and reports.

Those in the path of this storm moving through Dallas and Autauga Counties should take shelter immediately.

