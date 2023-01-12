Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody following an investigation brought on by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

David Stephen West, 54, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday, January 9 and charged with ten counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years or age involved in obscene acts.

“I am grateful for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and this is another example of our deputies using this partnership to aggressively pursue those who prey on our children,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego.

The investigation into West began after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in November.

Police say that, at this time, there is no information to suggest the images were produced in or near Shelby County.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with additional information to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 as the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone can leave a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 and at crimstoppers.com.

West is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

