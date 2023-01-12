LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting a minor

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody following an investigation brought on by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

David Stephen West, 54, of Leeds, was arrested on Monday, January 9 and charged with ten counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years or age involved in obscene acts.

“I am grateful for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and this is another example of our deputies using this partnership to aggressively pursue those who prey on our children,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego.

The investigation into West began after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in November.

Police say that, at this time, there is no information to suggest the images were produced in or near Shelby County.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with additional information to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000 as the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone can leave a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 and at crimstoppers.com.

West is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Double take: UA student talks going viral on Tik Tok for looking like former Clemson quarterback Tre
Source: WBRC video
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.