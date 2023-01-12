LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat.

Pickens County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:45 a.m.

Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled

Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m.

Walker Co. Schools: E-Learning Day

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.