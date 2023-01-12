LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather

Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.(unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat.

  • Pickens County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:45 a.m.
  • Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled
  • Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
  • Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m.
  • Walker Co. Schools: E-Learning Day

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win

Latest News

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Suzette Whitted jumped into action when BJ Parker was choking in December at Bright Star.
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham working to ease flooding on Norwood Boulevard