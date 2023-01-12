Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Strong!

Savannah is a senior at Lincoln High School with a 3.95 GPA. She is Editor of the Yearbook, President of Senior Beta Club, and Captain of Volleyball team. In addition, she gives back through “Royalty” Mentoring Program and is a Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Her positive attitude and hard work are always present.

Savannah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

