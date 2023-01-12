LawCall
Rising Star: Savannah Strong

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Strong!

Savannah is a senior at Lincoln High School with a 3.95 GPA. She is Editor of the Yearbook, President of Senior Beta Club, and Captain of Volleyball team. In addition, she gives back through “Royalty” Mentoring Program and is a Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Her positive attitude and hard work are always present.

Savannah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

