LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New NerdWallet study says household debt is growing in the U.S.

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s getting more expensive for American households to make ends meet. A new study from NerdWallet shows nearly half of employed Americans say their pay isn’t enough to keep up with inflation.

That study says the average U.S. household owes more than $165,000 in debt, an increase of more than 7.5% year over year.

NerdWallet says 45% of employed Americans said their pay hasn’t increased enough over the last year to keep up with inflation.

The study said in the past year, median household income has grown by just 4% while the overall cost of living has jumped 8%.

Many are now turning to credit cards to pay for necessities like food, gas, and medical bills.

The average revolving U.S. credit card debt is nearly $7,500 and the study says nearly 7 in 10 Americans have financial concerns about the next 12 months saying they worry they’ll have to go into more debt to cover essentials.

“It’s January. A lot of people have money-related New Year’s resolutions,” said Personal Finance Expert for NerdWallet, Sara Rathner.

“This is a good time to take a look at where your money’s going every month and see if there are any obvious, easy cuts you can make out of your spending. And that’s money you can apply toward debt repayments, or savings, or other things that you need to buy in the coming months,” Rathner explained.

Rathner also recommended holding off on making big financial moves right now, if possible, like buying a new home or car.

And she said beware of those “buy now, pay later” services because if you can’t afford to pay for it right now, it might be tough to make those payments later.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cold weather approaching after Thursday’s severe weather
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Below is a list of schools closing due to the severe weather threat.
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

Latest News

Alabama tourism spending up 15 percent in 2022
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala
Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Storm damage in Hale Co.
PHOTO GALLERY: Storm damage in Hale Co.