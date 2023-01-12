LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer.

The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22.

“When I saw his face, I knew I needed to help right away,” said Officer Suzette Whitted.

She was in uniform at the restaurant and explains that a man sitting a few feet away stood up and motioned toward her. He was choking and couldn’t breathe.

“Went into mode thinking, ‘Okay, this is a Heimlich Maneuver situation,” she said.

Though she was nervous, her training kicked in right away.

“At that point, I started thinking, ‘Is this really working?’” she wondered. “My coworker who was in front of me said, ‘Suzette. I think you got it’ after so many pumps.’ When we looked down, all of the food had thrust from his throat.”

Suzette said the entire room burst into applause once the man could breathe again.

“One of the most emotional moments for me was when his little girl came over teary-eyed saying, ‘Thank you for saving my dad’s life,;” said the officer.

Suzette got a photo with the man who she now knows as BJ Parker. The two strangers, now bonded for life.

“As far as my duty -- it’s to help and I always try to help,” said Officer Whitted. “It’s just an honor to be able to save a life because there are so many people losing their life.”

The officer and hero will be honored Thursday morning at the Jefferson County Commission meeting for her bravery.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham working to ease flooding on Norwood Boulevard
Debate over gas stove safety
Experts say adding ventilation to your stovetop can improve safety
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet