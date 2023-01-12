Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week.

Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.

“The area is just not serviced with any kind of wireless anything,” Morris Resident Angela Glenn said. “They have been telling us for ten years ‘we are working on getting it out there’.”

Resident Angela Glenn said her family is constantly struggling with internet service in Morris. She said it is a widespread problem in town. Glenn said the majority of the community has AT&T internet, because nothing else works. But, she said even what they do pay for, barely works.

“Top service we can get, you’re unable to have more than one device on it at a time,” Glenn said. “You can’t stream tv, you can’t go on demand with Direct TV, can’t watch a movie, nothing. On E-learning-days when they send home E-work, what should take the kids 30-45 minuets to do, because the internet, it’s an hour to two hours.”

Glenn said they constantly call customer service and none of the trouble shooting tips work. She said they tried other companies, but still cant get connection.

“We tried what Jefferson County sent out for their students, through T- Mobile, couldn’t get service in our house,” she said. “We have Verizon telephones, you can’t run a hot spot. We had AT&T phones before that and you couldn’t even make a phone call.”

Glenn said only part of the area is equipped with fiber internet service and the rest is running off old lines. She said even when the internet is down, you still pay full price for service.

“They tell us it’s just old lines, they need to be replaced, they have patched them and patched them and patched them,” Glenn said. “That’s the best we can get.”

Glenwood Fire officials said they can’t get internet service either.

“Typically, we have really unreliable service out here,” Glenwood Fire Marshal Josh Bryant said. “The internet being down, causes someone not to be able to use their internet-based phone, and that phone may be the only thing they can call 911 with. Even those landlines now are internet based. We have actually just been driving around the neighborhoods the last few days, in our fire vehicles, just to see is there somebody who needs something.”

Bryant said the department has tried upgraded equipment, modems, and customer service, but nothing helps.

“It doesn’t seem to help when we tell them this is a critical system at the fire department, they just want to run us through the same hoops as everyone else,” he said.

Glenn said she just wants reliable service, consistently.

“If they would run fiber, or if anyone wants to put a cell tower out here, we can find them a spot,” she said.

WBRC reached out to AT&T and got this statement:

We are working to restore home phone and internet service to customers in the Morris area following damage caused by a third-party. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we make these necessary repairs

