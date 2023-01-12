Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart.

So, when she discovered she had a little extra money in her general fund, she decided schools within her district could benefit from it most.

Commissioner Tyson said she’s been in direct contact with principals at each of the schools within her district.

She said they have needs that go beyond what they get from their individual school districts.

Tyson said she’s giving more than $300,000 to the 22 Birmingham City Schools within district two, $50,000 to the five Bessemer City Schools in her district, and $28,000 which will go to the two Jefferson County Schools in district two.

She said the money will mostly go toward extra-curricular activities.

“The things that they need that the school boards are not able to cover, you would be surprised of what they want and what they can’t receive. So, when I found out that I would be receiving this money, I try to put the taxpayer’s dollars to the greater use that I can,” Commissioner Tyson said.

She said the schools will be getting the money within the next few weeks.

