Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama.

The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.

“This severe weather event poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the State,” Ivey said in Thursday’s declaration.

Ivey has directed the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan to respond in the aftermath of Thursday’s storms. In the declaration, Ivey directed the Alabama National Guard to prepare to be activated on her order to respond to the severe weather event and directed the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to begin assessing damages.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.