I-65 South traffic backed up for miles after trailer overturns

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters on Interstate 65 southbound sat for several hours Thursday afternoon when a large trailer was overturned during severe weather that moved through central Alabama.

The incident happened near mile marker 193, approximately seven miles north of Pine Level and seven miles south of Verbena.

Traffic remained backed up for many miles, according to commuters in the area.

No reports of injuries have been made at this time.

A trailer overturns on Interstate 65 southbound in northern Autauga County Thursday afternoon.
A trailer overturns on Interstate 65 southbound in northern Autauga County Thursday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
