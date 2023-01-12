LawCall
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police.

A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.

Investigators recovered human remains from inside the car and learned that the vehicle is linked to a missing persons case from September 2022.

The remains have not been identified or cause of death established.

The death is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

