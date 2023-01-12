LawCall
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday.

At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location.

They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run where they found a man with a firearm. Officers also saw another man unresponsive on the ground suffering what they believed was a gunshot wound.

Officers took the armed man into custody without incident.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place between multiple people.

Detectives continue their investigation.

