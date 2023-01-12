Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday.

At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location.

They responded to the 1800 block of Aspen Run where they found a man with a firearm. Officers also saw another man unresponsive on the ground suffering what they believed was a gunshot wound.

Officers took the armed man into custody without incident.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place between multiple people.

Detectives continue their investigation.

Homicide Investigation 1800 Aspen Run pic.twitter.com/lKiMCkVJgp — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 12, 2023

