Get ready for several road projects to start in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - You can expect a lot of road construction this year.

The Jefferson County Manager said millions of your tax dollars will be put to good use when several road improvement projects begin this year.

The County Manager said money from the gas tax will be combined with federal money and other county funds to cover the cost of these projects, which total around $62 million.

Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert said there are several major paving projects scheduled to start this year.

“Odum Road and Fieldstown Road in Gardendale. Hefflin Way, Hefflin Ave., and Tomahawk intersection improvements over in Forestdale. Bankhead Highway, Union Grove Road intersection improvements, and paving Union Grove Road from Bankhead Highway to Shady Grove Road,” Markert explained.

Markert said Bankhead Road will also be paved from Union Grove Road back to 78.

The county is coordinating with the city of Birmingham to work on Queenstown Road.

And Markert said some major traffic improvements will also start this year.

“One being widening and improving the intersection of Shades Crest Road and State Route 150 back to the bridge over the railroad track. That’s going to be a major project starting this year,” Markert said.

Crews will also begin work on Sydney Drive off Lakeshore where Markert said they’ll be working on a roundabout and a new animal care facility.

He said major work will be done on Old Tuscaloosa Highway in McCalla and Lowtown Road in the industrial park.

Bell Hill Road will also be widened to accommodate more traffic from the new hospital, and toward the end of the year, expect to see construction start on North Chalkville Road in Trussville.

“We just ask people to remember that the workers have families and that’s their office. We’re super excited making this large investment into these improvements. These improvements will also help create jobs,” Markert said.

Markert said crews will also be out paving 100 miles of road through Jefferson County this year.

He anticipates all of these projects will take a year to 18 months to complete.

