First Alert for strong and severe storms Thursday from 8 AM - 4 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We want to make sure you stay weather aware today as a strong cold front impacts Central Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk - threat level three out of five- for areas along and east of I-20/59. The severe threat for west Alabama is slightly lower with a slight risk - threat level two out of five. The main concern today will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. A few tornadoes are possible today, but the tornado threat remains low. We are expecting a line of storms to develop in northwest Alabama around 8 AM and spread to the southeast during the late morning and early afternoon hours. We have a window of 8 AM - 4 PM to see strong and severe storms. Most of us will end up seeing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, some hail, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph as storms move from west to east. Storms will likely last for 30-45 minutes and then quickly move out.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the Southeast with a cold front to our west. It is producing active showers and storms in parts of Missouri, western Tennessee, and Kentucky. We are also seeing a line of storms developing in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. All of these storms will continue to develop and spread into Alabama this morning. Ahead of the front, it is very warm and muggy. Temperatures are generally in the mid 60s.

It is going to be a windy day. Winds are already coming in from the southwest at 10-20 mph this morning. Winds will likely increase ahead and behind the cold front. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama until 6 PM this evening. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph. It is a good idea to secure outdoor furniture if you haven’t already.

Storms will likely end up along I-20/59 impacting Etowah, Blount, Jefferson, and Tuscaloosa counties around 9 - 11 AM. The stormy weather will then move into east Alabama after 11 AM. There’s a chance storms could intensify as they move into east Alabama thanks to increasing instability. It is why the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of east Alabama into an enhanced threat. Storms will likely produce low visibility and very heavy rainfall. Storms will also be able to produce frequent lightning. Hail could end up as a big threat too. The active weather will move into Georgia after 4 PM leaving us mostly dry and windy. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates. If a warning is issued, please take it seriously.

Temperatures will likely begin to drop into the 50s by 4-7 PM as dry and colder air moves in. A few showers will be possible this evening north of I-20, but most of us will end up dry. Make sure you grab a jacket if you plan on being outside this evening. It will remain breezy this evening with sustained winds at 15-25 mph with gusts around 30-35 mph.

Cold and Breezy Friday: We will likely start Friday morning cloudy and cold. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see light showers or snow showers tomorrow. As dry air moves in, it will squeeze out all of the available moisture in the air. It will likely result in light rain showers or perhaps light snow showers/flurries across the northern half of Alabama. With warm ground temperatures and surface temperatures above 32°F, I do not expect any icy spots or slick surfaces tomorrow. Travel conditions should be okay. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a dusting in a few grassy surfaces tomorrow in parts of northeast Alabama. The chance for rain/snow mix is at 30% tomorrow. The rain/snow chance will end up more likely during the morning hours, but it could continue into the early evening hours. I recommend wearing a sweater, gloves, and a heavy coat tomorrow. Temperatures are trending colder with highs only climbing into the lower 40s. Areas north of I-20 could stay in the upper 30s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-20 mph, it will feel like it is in the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy for most of the day with clouds decreasing Friday night.

Freezing Temperatures Expected Saturday Morning: With decreasing clouds and lighter winds, temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. It’ll be a cool day, but at least we’ll see some sunshine! Increasing Clouds Sunday: Sunday morning will end up cold again with lows in the upper 20s. We will likely see clouds increase Sunday, but we will remain dry. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Unsettled Weather Next Week: The big story after today and tomorrow is the unsettled weather pattern expected for next week. Most of Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) will end up dry, but we could see showers develop in the late evening hours. Monday will end up mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. We will likely see rainy conditions develop Tuesday and continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to climb well above average with highs in the 60s and maybe lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

