Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder.

The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.

“This month, January of ‘23, we have only been open for five full days and we have already served over 350, and after today approaching 400 families,” said food bank Executive Director Steven Sutter. “So the numbers are going up and going up fast.”

Now, less than two weeks into the new year, dozens of families are venturing out to the food bank in search of help. Families are only able to come out once per month to get food, but that hasn’t stopped the number of families from growing.

“We have had 30 new families that have never been to Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way food bank,” Sutter said.

While inflation is playing a role in the surge, Sutter stresses a number of things have combined and forced community members to seek help.

“A dollar doesn’t go as far and there aren’t as many dollars out there to go around,” he said. “We saw the end of extra unemployment benefits. We saw the end of extra government programs. We saw the end of school feeding programs during the summer. So, a lot of different things ending and, kind of, just a perfect storm came together.”

The effort to keep families fed has not gone unnoticed.

“It means so much to me, because I do my best as a mother to always provide but sometimes, as a single mom, it isn’t easy,” said food bank beneficiary Catelyn Johnson.

The food bank is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Director Sutter stresses that they need donations now more than ever. You can donate food or money at cullmancaringforkids.com. For a list of what is required to benefit from the food bank, or for more information click here.

