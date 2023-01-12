LawCall
Community colleges in Alabama getting ready to host workshops to help veterans

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community colleges across the state are working to make sure Alabama’s military members and veterans can find work after they serve.

They’ll be hosting workshops at campuses to connect service members with career and other resources.

Here in the Birmingham area, that includes Jefferson State Community College at its Shelby and Hoover campuses.

Alabama’s active-duty military, veterans, and their families are invited to attend the workshops to learn more about apprenticeships, career services, and mental health support.

Jefferson State wants to highlight its trade programs like culinary and nursing.

Rose Marie Cobb, veteran affairs coordinator at Jefferson State Community College, said this is really all about serving those who served.

“For people who are my age, some of our parents and grandparents were drafted into the military, well, anyone that’s in the military now chose to be in the military none of them were forced to go,” Cobb said. “So being there for our veterans is our way of giving back and saying thank you. What can we do for you now that you are home.”

Jefferson State will be hosting on February 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other workshops will be held around the state through February.

To sign up, you can click this link: https://www.jeffersonstate.edu/veterans/vetday/

