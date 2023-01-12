LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway.

City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting.

Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and clogged pipes, putting in some new inlets, curbs, and gutters, along with repaving the roadway when they’re all done.

It’s all to stop area flooding.

“It’s going to eliminate an area that has standing water in it that stays there for several days after it rains and has caused problems with the roadway,” said Eddington. “So that’ll help that problem and get the water out of there faster.”

Eddington says the project is expected to take 180 days. He expects it to be finished by early June.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Suzette Whitted jumped into action when BJ Parker was choking in December at Bright Star.
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham working to ease flooding on Norwood Boulevard
Debate over gas stove safety
Experts say adding ventilation to your stovetop can improve safety
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet