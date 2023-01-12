Birmingham’s Norwood Blvd construction underway, to be finished by summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it’s still in the early stages, storm sewer repairs in the 2900 block of Norwood Blvd are underway.

City Engineer Mike Eddington says the contractor started putting up detour signs last week so construction is officially starting.

Eddington says they’ll be replacing broken and clogged pipes, putting in some new inlets, curbs, and gutters, along with repaving the roadway when they’re all done.

It’s all to stop area flooding.

“It’s going to eliminate an area that has standing water in it that stays there for several days after it rains and has caused problems with the roadway,” said Eddington. “So that’ll help that problem and get the water out of there faster.”

Eddington says the project is expected to take 180 days. He expects it to be finished by early June.

