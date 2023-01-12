LawCall
Birmingham Police request assistance in 2020 homicide investigation

Condorius Sanchez Williams
Condorius Sanchez Williams(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

According to police, North Precinct officers were dispatched to Interstate 65 just underneath the 16th Street North bridge on report of a person shot inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by Alabama State Troopers who stated they observed a driver inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

30-year-old Condorius Sanchez Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Currently, no one is in custody.

If you have any information that could help assist detectives, contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

