Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after they say shots were fired during a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent.

Police say they were met with a male subject who stated his vehicle was taken by a male and female during a robbery and he discharged a weapon during the incident.

The stolen vehicle was located by an off-duty officer from the Harpersville Police Department approximately 20 minutes later at the MAPCO gas station on Hwy 280.

Childersburg Police and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office detained a male and female who matched the description of those involved in the stolen vehicle incident.

The male suspect appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a Birmingham-area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, but his injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the matter.

Anyone who has additional information in this case should contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

