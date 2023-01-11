LawCall
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man

Renard Jones has been arrested in the death of a missing Montgomery man.
Renard Jones has been arrested in the death of a missing Montgomery man.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine.  

According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson.

Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also been charged. 

An arrest affidavit indicates between Sunday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, the two men kidnapped Johnson, held him hostage in his hotel room, tortured and beat him with multiple objects.

Court documents added Johnson was later stuffed into the trunk of his 2022 Toyota Corolla and drove to Lapine. They then attempted to set the vehicle on fire at a local business and dumped it with Johnson still inside.

Police discovered the vehicle on Nov. 15 in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine. Johnson was pronounced dead at Baptist South Hospital.

Initially, police reported that Johnson had been last seen in Montgomery near Mobile Highway before his body was found in Lapine. Police said Johnson sustained injuries that resulted in his death.

Both Hoover and Jones are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

