Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning.

Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was quickly taken into custody by police.

The female was a former student, according to Attalla Chief of Police Dennis Walker.

Attalla City School Superintendent Jeff Colegrove released the following statement:

This morning, an adult attempted to gain entrance to Etowah High School prior to the beginning of the school day. She was immediately contained by school administration and staff. Attalla police quickly responded and removed the individual from our campus. No students were involved and the Attalla Police are in charge of the investigation. Attalla City Schools and the Attalla Police Department remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We commend the Etowah High School administration, staff, and the Attalla Police department for their quick and professional response.

Students were in the cafeteria during the incident. No students were injured, and no school threats were made.

The Attalla Police Department is investigating the incident.

