LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

Etowah High School
Etowah High School(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning.

Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was quickly taken into custody by police.

The female was a former student, according to Attalla Chief of Police Dennis Walker.

Attalla City School Superintendent Jeff Colegrove released the following statement:

Students were in the cafeteria during the incident. No students were injured, and no school threats were made.

The Attalla Police Department is investigating the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Alabama absentee ballot example.
Perry County Commission Chairman indicted for voter fraud
Jamal Deandre
Green Co. police searching for missing 25-year-old man
A new family entertainment facility is coming to Moody.
Family entertainment center coming to Moody
Source: WBRC video
New entertainment center coming to Moody