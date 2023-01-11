JCDH reacts to American Academy of Pediatrics’ new guidance on childhood obesity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health is reacting to the American Academy of Pediatrics’ latest guidance on childhood obesity.

The AAP saying the goal is to help families make changes to a more sustainable lifestyle with a focus on behavior therapy, and in some cases, even surgery.

The academy said more than 14 million children and teens are considered obese, and doctors said it’s time to start looking at obesity as a chronic disease that doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all solution.

Dr. Khalilah Brown, the Child Health Medical Director for JCDH, said there are many factors that contribute to childhood obesity including genetics, environment, and socioeconomic status.

She said the issue is only getting worse in our country and traditional approaches to fix it aren’t working.

“Our traditional thinking was kind of watchful waiting, talking to them about diet and nutrition, and hoping that things would improve by the time they reached, you know late teens/early adulthood. We have found that that is not the case. And so, just trying to put everybody into one basket is not the answer,” Dr. Brown said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidance on childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years.

That means nutrition support and increased physical activity for children as young as two years old.

For teens 13 and older, that could also include medication, and possibly surgery.

“We hope to not have to do bariatric surgery, but what the AAP is saying that when you get to that point, and no other measures are affective, it is completely appropriate in a child 13 or greater to do bariatric surgery to change the projection of their mortality for their life,” Dr. Brown explained.

The guidance may be controversial for some, but Dr. Brown said the issue is deeper than just diet and exercise.

“We’ve got to create this kind of comprehensive environment for our children from beginning to end in everywhere they touch that we’re helping them work on the things that will contribute to the obesity and these chronic comorbidities,” Dr. Brown said.

She added that children and families would have to complete several hours of a healthy lifestyle treatment program before they would be granted weight loss surgery.

That includes face-to-face counseling with nutritionists, physicians, and social workers, which requires a big commitment from the family and the child.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.