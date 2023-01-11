Green Co. police searching for missing 25-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 25-year-old Jamal Deandre who has been missing since Dec. 19, 2022.

Deandre was last seen in the area of Weston Circle in Forkland and has not returned. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Police say Deandre is 6′1″, weighs 203 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right cheek.

If you have any information regarding Deandre’s whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 205-372-3242.

