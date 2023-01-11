LawCall
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died at the age of 85, according to current Mayor Stewart Welch.

Oden, a former secret service agent, served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2016.

He was known for improving the police and fire departments and renovating city hall.

During his tenure, Oden also developed the Lane Parke Shopping Center in Mountain Brook.

At this time, there is no information on the cause of death.

