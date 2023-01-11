Family entertainment center coming to Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60,000 square foot family entertainment facility is coming to the City of Moody.

The new addition to Moody will offer a 16-lane bowling alley, trampoline park, an indoor recreation spot for children, and more - all under one roof.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Moody City Council entered an agreement with Signature Developments, LLC and Starz Events, LLC to build and operate the new facility.

Mayor Joe Lee said this is just another example of the growth happening in Moody.

“The city owns 21 acres of property that’s parallel to the interstate. We’ve been recruiting entertainment for that piece of property for years,” said Lee.

The facility is estimated to bring in $4 million to the city each year. The family entertainment portion is just the first step of this development. Eight acres have been set aside for future businesses.

“The City of Moody itself has grown. We are family-oriented. We have quite a few families moving into our area,” said Lee.

The entertainment spot is slated to open by the fall of 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.