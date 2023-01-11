LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Family entertainment center coming to Moody

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60,000 square foot family entertainment facility is coming to the City of Moody.

The new addition to Moody will offer a 16-lane bowling alley, trampoline park, an indoor recreation spot for children, and more - all under one roof.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Moody City Council entered an agreement with Signature Developments, LLC and Starz Events, LLC to build and operate the new facility.

Mayor Joe Lee said this is just another example of the growth happening in Moody.

“The city owns 21 acres of property that’s parallel to the interstate. We’ve been recruiting entertainment for that piece of property for years,” said Lee.

The facility is estimated to bring in $4 million to the city each year. The family entertainment portion is just the first step of this development. Eight acres have been set aside for future businesses.

“The City of Moody itself has grown. We are family-oriented. We have quite a few families moving into our area,” said Lee.

The entertainment spot is slated to open by the fall of 2024.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
New entertainment center coming to Moody
Sign posted in restroom at Dave's Pub
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
‘Don’t do cocaine in bathrooms’
‘Don’t do cocaine in bathrooms’
2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend