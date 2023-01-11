Experts share how to save on your gas bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be noticing one bill is costing you more and more each month. HVAC experts said you may be seeing high gas bills right now, because of the cold and an increase in the rate of natural gas.

Experts with OnTime Service said because of nationwide increases, your gas bill is likely going to keep going up throughout the year, and the best ways to keep your bill low is maintenance.

OnTime Service Owner Kerry Adkins said every year that you don’t have your system maintained properly, it loses 5% of its efficiency. That means you’re paying for 100% air flow, but less is coming out of your vents. Adkins said they have seen 40% being lost recently. He said units older than 10 years need to be replaced, now is a good time to change your filter, and if no one has inspected your ductwork in a long time, you’re likely going to have leaks.

“If you have certain rooms or areas of your home that stay warmer or cooler than other areas and there’s always kind of a room that doesn’t feel like the rest, that may be one indicator,” Adkins said. “One thing you can look for that may tell you if you have a leaky duct system, if you’re seeing dirt or dust or dinginess around that vent, then you probably have a leak in the duct system.”

Adkins said the best way to know if you have any leaks is to have an expert come look at it. He said you don’t want to wait until the end of the winter season, because you’re just going to have the same problems when you try and run AC during the hot months.

