Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from the current April 17 start date.

According to online court documents, White’s defense attorneys filed the motion stating, “because of the undersigned’s understanding that this Honorable Court wanted to proceed with CC-20-511 first, Defense counsel will not be prepared or ready for trial in the above-styled case that’s presently set for April 17, 2023.”

White’s defense attorneys are also preparing for his capital murder trial on June 12. The attorneys say they will be prepared for this trial date in the online documents as well.

“Presently, CC-20-511 is set for trial on June 12, 2023 before this Honorable Court. Undersigned counsel will be prepared and ready for trial on that date.”

The defense stated in the motion that it will take, “months to adequately prepare the above-styled case for trial.”

The defense requests that White’s capital murder trial be held before his murder trial.

The motion to continue White’s trial will be heard on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. along with a status conference, according to online court documents.

