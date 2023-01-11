Britt calls what she witnessed at border “gut-wrenching”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-AL, describes this week’s visit to the southern border as “gut-wrenching.”

“The raw numbers alone tell us that there is an unprecedented national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border,” Britt said. “However, seeing it up close was truly eye-opening, underlining the historic magnitude of the problem and giving faces to the very real human cost of the reckless policies that have caused this disaster.”

Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Her statement issued by press secretary Sean Ross on Tuesday claims she witnessed children and a pregnant woman who intended to dangerously cross the border.

The senators also stopped outside of a temporary U.S. Customs and Border Crossing Protection migrant processing facility that Britt said is costing taxpayers $16 million per month.

“This trip was an important opportunity for me to listen to and learn from the people who are facing this every single day, from boots-on-the-ground law enforcement officers to courageous survivors of the (Mexican) cartels’ human and drug trafficking,” Britt said.

Her visit came less than a week after the Enterprise native took office as the youngest Republican U.S. Senator in history.

