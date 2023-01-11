LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Britt calls what she witnessed at border “gut-wrenching”

Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
U.S. Senator Katie Britt and two other lawmakers talk to a border patrol officer on January 9,...
U.S. Senator Katie Britt and two other lawmakers talk to a border patrol officer on January 9, 2023.(Office of U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-AL, describes this week’s visit to the southern border as “gut-wrenching.”

“The raw numbers alone tell us that there is an unprecedented national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border,” Britt said. “However, seeing it up close was truly eye-opening, underlining the historic magnitude of the problem and giving faces to the very real human cost of the reckless policies that have caused this disaster.”

Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Her statement issued by press secretary Sean Ross on Tuesday claims she witnessed children and a pregnant woman who intended to dangerously cross the border.

The senators also stopped outside of a temporary U.S. Customs and Border Crossing Protection migrant processing facility that Britt said is costing taxpayers $16 million per month.

“This trip was an important opportunity for me to listen to and learn from the people who are facing this every single day, from boots-on-the-ground law enforcement officers to courageous survivors of the (Mexican) cartels’ human and drug trafficking,” Britt said.

Her visit came less than a week after the Enterprise native took office as the youngest Republican U.S. Senator in history.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Alabama absentee ballot example.
Perry County Commission Chairman indicted for voter fraud
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office