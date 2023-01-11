LawCall
The Bitter Socialite: Shepherd’s pie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hearty meal perfect to get you through the rest of winter.

Recipe:

For the filling:

1 lb ground beef or lamb

1 cup onion

1 cup carrots

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup frozen English peas

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 teaspoon coarse salt & 1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 red wine

1 package French onion soup mix

2 tablespoons flourpinch of brown sugar

For the potatoes:

1 1/2 – 2 lb potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon creole mustard

1 tablespoon parsley or thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

1. Combine butter, onions, and carrots in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Cook until onions are translucent and carrots are beginning to get tender, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and cook until browned, 5-7 minutes. Add in herbs, peas, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce. Give it a quick stir.

2. Add all remaining ingredients. Stir well to combine. Bring filling to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the mixture thickens. Additional flour or broth can be added to adjust the desired consistency. *To avoid lumps, dissolve the flour in the broth by adding one tablespoon at a time and stirring briskly.

3. Remove from heat and spoon filling into a large casserole dish. Use a fork to spread the mashed potatoes over the meat filling creating peaks in the process. Bake at 400 degrees for 25-30 minutes until bubbly and browned. Consider cooking on broil for the last couple of minutes to brown the potatoes adequately.

Potatoes:

1. Peel and quarter potatoes. Add to a large pot and cover with one inch of water. Add 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork. About 20 minutes. Drain.

2. Transfer potatoes to a bowl and combine with all remaining ingredients. Use a potato masher or a fork to combine.

