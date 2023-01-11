Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday.

Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman.

This decision comes after a year of controversy over billing problems that affected thousands of BWW customers.

Former Board Chairman Chris Rice resigned early last fall in the middle of all of this, and today Huffman laid out what she wants to see changed in 2023.

“As Chairwoman, I want us to improve our image in the public and to strengthen our relationships with our customers and with our communities,” Huffman said. “I also want to start looking at new technologies such as automatic meter reading but with a cautious approach, to make sure we don’t ever have a repeat of billing issues in the future. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Directors on these issues as well as many others,” she said.

According to a press release, Huffman, who is the Student Outreach Manager for The Birmingham Promise, is a product of the Birmingham City Schools and graduated from Ramsay High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Alabama where she studied English Literature and Public Relations. During her career in community organizing, she worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services.

Before returning to Birmingham in 2019, Tereshia worked for the DeKalb County Government where she managed a water billing and infrastructure project, the public safety comprehensive implementation strategy, and the comprehensive blight strategy; she also advocated for mental health resources, educational resources, medical resources, and safe permanent homes for neglected and abused children in the State’s custody.

BWWB’s other Board Officers appointed Wednesday include:

1st Vice-Chairman – William “Butch” Burbage

2nd Vice-Chairman – Ronald A. Mims

Secretary–Treasurer – Raymond “Larry” Ward

Assistant Secretary–Treasurer – Carl Dalton NeSmith, Esq.

