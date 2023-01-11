LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’

By WBRC Staff and Chasity Maxie
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness.

John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem.

The sign, posted in the restroom, reads:

“Please! Don’t use cocaine in the bathrooms! But if you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips. Ask your bartender with no judgment from us. – Dave’s Pub, Management and Staff”

Sign posted in restroom at Dave's Pub
Sign posted in restroom at Dave's Pub(WBRC FOX6 News)

Parker said, “I was sick of hearing people dying and I’ve had friends die from the opioid crisis. And, I’ve had a friend die recently from an accidental overdose. I’m not condoning the use of cocaine by any measure whatsoever, but all sorts of people are doing it. So, we just thought the best thing to do is to offer them [test strips]. We’ve given away about 50.”

Fentanyl test strips are available in the restroom at Dave's Pub
Fentanyl test strips are available in the restroom at Dave's Pub(WBRC FOX6 News)

The fentanyl test strips are available in the restrooms. If the container is empty, Parker said customers can ask a bartender for a strip without any judgement.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Investigations expected in Moody landfill fire cause, items dumped in landfill
Puppy formula shortage
GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips