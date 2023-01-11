LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham police looking for suspect believed responsible for string of robberies

Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of...
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of robberies across the city.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance is finding a suspect that they believe is responsible for a string of robberies around Birmingham.

Four businesses have been targeted, beginning on December 31 at Gas Boy on Parkway East. Police say the suspect stole store merchandise at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, January 9, three separate businesses were targeted between 1 and 9 p.m.

The suspect threatened an employee with a weapon at a Metro PCS location on Huffman Road before fleeing the scene with money at 1:40 p.m.

Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of...
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of robberies across the city.(Birmingham Police Department)
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of...
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of robberies across the city.(Birmingham Police Department)
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of...
Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of robberies across the city.(WBRC)

Just under six hours later, Family Dollar on 12th Avenue was also robbed for cash.

At 8:25 p.m., Marathon on Crestwood Boulevard was likewise robbed when the suspect threatened an employee and, again, escaped with money.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect to contact Birmingham Police Department Robbery Detectives at (205) 254-1764. Anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so my contacting Crime Stopper at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

Latest News

Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden has died
Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.
Tereshia Huffman voted as new BWWB chairwoman
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
Source: WBRC video
Need increasing at Cullman food bank