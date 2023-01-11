Birmingham police looking for suspect believed responsible for string of robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance is finding a suspect that they believe is responsible for a string of robberies around Birmingham.

Four businesses have been targeted, beginning on December 31 at Gas Boy on Parkway East. Police say the suspect stole store merchandise at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, January 9, three separate businesses were targeted between 1 and 9 p.m.

The suspect threatened an employee with a weapon at a Metro PCS location on Huffman Road before fleeing the scene with money at 1:40 p.m.

Birmingham police are looking for a suspect they believe was responsible for a series of robberies across the city. (Birmingham Police Department)

Just under six hours later, Family Dollar on 12th Avenue was also robbed for cash.

At 8:25 p.m., Marathon on Crestwood Boulevard was likewise robbed when the suspect threatened an employee and, again, escaped with money.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect to contact Birmingham Police Department Robbery Detectives at (205) 254-1764. Anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip can do so my contacting Crime Stopper at (205) 254-7777.

