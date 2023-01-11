Birmingham mayor working to provide another cost of living raise to city employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are an employee in the city of Birmingham, your paycheck may be growing in the months ahead. Mayor Randall Woodfin presenting a resolution for a five percent cost of living adjustment for all city employees.

It still has a few steps to clear before becoming official, but Mayor Woodfin first brought it up in the budget and finance committee on Monday.

He says the conversation on a potential COLA will continue at the committee of the whole meeting that is set for next Wednesday.

If it is passed prior to June 30, it would provide a cumulative 10% cost of living adjustment for all employees within a twelve month period.

The question: Can the city afford it? The mayor says auditors still have the numbers, but he expects them to be good enough to make the COLA happen.

“We think that is extremely important as it relates to less men and women to the left and right of our employees, so they are doing a considerable amount of work with less colleagues and coworkers. So we want to make sure we are making the necessary investments in our employees and they deserve it right,” said Mayor Woodfin.

If the item gets full approval from the city council, it will then be presented to the Jefferson County Personnel Board. The total cost of the COLA would be $13.5 million.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.