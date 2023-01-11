Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe.

In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees.

He says the staffing push is due to the high call volume. People often forget, but the fire department encompasses emergency services as well, and here lately, the calls for service are increasing.

“Our fire department continues to experience a very high call volume, I think to the tune that it is the highest in its 151 year existence,” said Mayor Woodfin.

According to a Birmingham Fire Department rep, the number of calls seems to grow each and every year. In 2022, the department responded to almost 74,000 calls, that comes out to 202 calls a day.

The mayor is now stressing that the city should have already added the positions.

“That is a number that, technically, we should have been in a position to take care of that a long time ago,” said Mayor Woodfin.

He is also confident that if approved, the positions would fill quickly.

“On behalf of all the other departments in the city of Birmingham, we are all jealous of the fire department. When they actually have open positions, they don’t have a problem actually filling those positions. They are in a very unique position,” said Mayor Woodfin.

The 37 new positions would cost the city $2.5 million and the idea still has to be discussed with the city council.

