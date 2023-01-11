LawCall
Alabaster, Clanton Career Centers to Host Chilton Co. Job and Resource Fair

Chilton County Job and Resource Fair.(Source: https://www.labor.alabama.gov/)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The Alabama Department of Labor:

The Alabaster and Clanton Career Centers are hosting a Chilton County Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clanton Conference and Performance Arts Center Exhibit Hall.

The event is free and open to the public with numerous employers looking to hire. Job opportunities include:

  • Corrections Officer
  • Forklift Operators
  • Team Members, Team Leads
  • Managers
  • CAD Designers
  • CNC Operators
  • Plant Workers
  • Class A CDL Drivers
  • Fleet Technicians
  • Skilled Trade/Light Industrial
  • Merchandisers
  • Manufacturing Operators
  • Administrative Workers
  • Accounting

…and many more.

Interested jobseekers should come dressed appropriately with multiple copies of their resumes.

Jobseekers who wish to learn more about the job fair can contact The Alabaster Career Center at 205-663-2542, or specifically reach out to Tara Seaborn, Alabaster Career Center Manager.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Clanton Conference and Performance Arts Center Exhibit Hall 1850 Lay Dam Road, Clanton, AL 35045.

The Alabama Career Center System (ACCS) is part of the Alabama Department of Labor’s Employment Services Division. The ACCS operates 56 Career Centers throughout the state, touching all 67 counties. Career Centers provide free services for both jobseekers and employers, including résumé and interview preparation services, educational and vocational training, along with workforce development services and wage assistance. A listing of Career Centers is available at this website.

